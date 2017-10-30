Hillary Clinton Mum About Russia Indictments, During Book-Signing In Suburbs

(CBS) – Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in the northern suburbs Monday on the day indictments were disclosed in the Russia investigation.

For Clinton and her backers at the The Book Stall in Winnetka, it was a homecoming and a chance to commiserate, according to CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley.

Clinton wouldn’t comment about the indictments of three people associated with Republican Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, other than to say her book, “What Happened,” has a “great” chapter about Russian interference in the presidential campaign.

Her supporters were not as shy.

“What are you expecting to come from this investigation?” Blakley asked Nicole Murphy.

“I’m not sure. Hopefully, the impeachment of President Trump,” she replied.

Clinton signed 1,000 copies of her book. Admirers waited more than two and half hours for a chance to shake her hand, buy the book, and say thanks.

Jennifer Nash says she told Clinton thanks for “representing females out there and giving me and my daughters a future to hope for.”

Women easily outnumbered men in the crowd, by at least ten to one.

“We took our girls out of school because we thought this was a really great opportunity to meet somebody that’s been a role model to them,” Rachel Nabor said.

Clinton’s best friend, Betsy Ebeling, says Clinton hasn’t reacted much to the indictments.

“She looks at it and digests it, goes forward,” she says.

Clinton, who just turned 70, was expected to spend the evening with some of her childhood girlfriends in Park Ridge.