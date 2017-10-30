Suspect In Custody After Robbery, Shooting At Lawry’s The Prime Rib

CHICAGO (CBS) — A robbery and shooting inside a legendary River North steakhouse left three people injured late Sunday night.
Police said a robber walked in to Lawry’s The Prime Rib around 11:45 p.m., and tied up several workers in the locker room, then took their cell phones. When another employee walked in on the robbery, the gunman shot him in the arm.
The employee who was shot was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
Police said two other employees were injured in an assault, and were taken to Northwestern. Their conditions were not available Monday morning.
Julio Ayala saw the aftermath of what he described as a shocking and nerve-wracking shooting.
“I’m nervous. We’ve got to make sure our doors are locked, and make sure that all of our building is secure throughout the nights,” he said.
A suspect was arrested near the Chicago Avenue subway station on the Red Line a short time after the robbery. A gun was recovered from a nearby garbage can on Superior Street.
Area Central detectives were investigating.