Man Charged With Shooting 65-Year-Old In Road-Rage Incident

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with shooting a 65-year-old man during a road-rage incident on Saturday afternoon in west suburban Elmhurst.

Angelo Navarro, 23, faces felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm; and a misdemeanor count of endangering the life of a child, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

About 2 p.m., police responded to the crash near York Road and Diversey Avenue in Elmhurst.

They found one vehicle with a shattered driver’s side window and the driver bleeding from a gunshot wound to the face, prosecutors said. The bullet had entered his left cheek and left his right cheek.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he underwent surgery, prosecutors said. The man’s wife was with him in the car, but she wasn’t injured, police said.

Navarro and the victim were both waiting at an intersection to turn left, and Navarro was in front of the victim, prosecutors said. The victim drove around Navarro at the intersection and passed him, and Navarro followed and began tailgating.

Navarro then pulled into the oncoming traffic lane next to the driver’s side of the victim’s car, and fired his gun through the front passenger side of his vehicle, prosecutors said. Navarro’s son was in the back seat of his car.

Navarro, a Melrose Park resident, was ordered held on a $1.5 million bond Monday morning by Judge Jospeh Bugos, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 13.

