Man Charged With Fatally Stabbing Roommate In Roseland

A man charged with fatally stabbing his roommate Friday morning at their shared home in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side was ordered held without bond.
About 5 a.m., Robert Gant, 53, was arguing with 52-year-old Jerome Flagg at their home in the 100 block of West 115th Street when Flagg stabbed him multiple times, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Gant was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.
Flagg was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, according to police.
Gant was denied bond during a court hearing Sunday. His next court appearance was scheduled for Monday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)