Mayor Backs Paid Leave For City Workers Who Are Victims Of Domestic Abuse

The ordinance was also developed by the partnerships of “Chicago Says No More.” CBS 2 is a partner in the campaign.

He says the goal is to make sure employees have support they need through accessible information, resources, and employee-assistance programs.

That means paid time off for workers who need it, thanks to a new ordinance brought by the mayor.

“You will not have to make a false choice anymore between both receiving care or a paycheck,” the mayor said at a news conference.

On Monday, Mayor Emanuel reaffirmed the city’s commitment to protect and support city workers who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

(CBS) — It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Emanuel Administration is introducing new and strengthened polices to help combat domestic violence.

Craig Dellimore, political editor for WBBM, joined the station in 1983 after working for several years with the Associated Press Radio Network in Washington D.C. He says that it is an honor to take over a post masterfully manned by Bob Crawford,...