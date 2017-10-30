Teen Girl Accidentally Shot And Killed In West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl was killed Sunday night, when someone accidentally shot her in the eye at a home in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.
Police said an acquaintance was handling a gun inside a home in the 6600 block of South Marquette Road around 7 p.m., when the gun accidentally went off, and a bullet struck the girl in the eye.
The girl, identified as 16-year-old Eshani Mayfield, might have been visiting friends at the time. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Someone’s going to get this disturbing call, but we have to be around at Chicago Survivors crisis responders when her parents arrive, or a relative arrives, because this is going to hit home, and it’s going to hit home real bad,” crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.
One person was taken into custody Sunday night. Area Central detectives were investigating.