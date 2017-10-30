Thieves Steal Minivan With Toddler Inside; Child OK

(CBS) – A toddler was found unharmed after the child was taken, along with a running minivan, outside a Northwest Side pizza restaurant Monday evening.
The incident unfolded around 6:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of West North Avenue, Chicago police say.
A woman left her 1999 Pontiac minivan unattended and idling with her 2-year-old child, police say. Two offenders got in and fled in the vehicle, dropping off the child at an apparently random address in Oak Park.
The offenders were later involved in a traffic crash at Central and Jackson, in Chicago. Chicago police took two suspects into custody.
The child was reunited with family.