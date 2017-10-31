Bears Stand Pat At Trade Deadline

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — While the NFL world was busy with a flurry of transactions, general manager Ryan Pace and his Bears stood pat as Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CT deadline passed.

The Bears made a trade last Wednesday when they acquired receiver Dontrelle Inman from the Chargers in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick. Inman was inactive in New Orleans on Sunday, but coach John Fox expects him to acclimate during the bye week and emerge into a role, potentially as soon as the Bears (3-5) face the Packers (4-3)on Nov. 12.

Four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton was drawing interest from several teams, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. However, he remained put with the Bears.

Several receivers were available on the trade market, with the Bills acquiring Kelvin Benjamin from the Panthers. But the Steeers’ Martavis Bryant, the Colts’ T.Y. Hilton and the Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry remained put.

The most notable trade came when the 49ers acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick Monday night. The Eagles also acquired running back Jay Ajayi from the Dolphins in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Fox was surprised at the busy nature of this trade deadline.

“It happens again in a lot of professional sports,” Fox said. “I think in the past, I don’t know why there wasn’t enough. Maybe it was financial, taking over contracts. But there does seem to be more action this year, and I can’t really paint the reason why. I think it’s good for the game. It’s always been a part of it, and an interesting part for sure.”

