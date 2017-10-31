Bears ‘Tossing Around’ Possibility Of Kevin White Returning This Season

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Admittedly, Bears coach John Fox had no intention of answering the question of injured receiver Kevin White possibly returning this season. But he did say it’s something the Bears have “tossed around” in discussions.

White is eligible to return from injured reserve after he suffered a fractured scapula in the season opener. He was placed on IR days later and has spent the required six weeks for a return designation to practice. White is one of several Bears players who are candidates to potentially play again this season, along with defensive back Deiondre’ Hall (ankle) and potentially safety Quintin Demps (fractured forearm).

A new league bylaw passed in May allows two players to return from IR after the six-week shutdown period. Designating a player to return opens a 14-day window for practicing before a team can either activate its player or keep him on IR. In all, players must miss at least eight games.

“That’s been kind of tossed around, not really seriously discussed,” Fox said of White possibly returning. “He’s back in the building. He has been in meetings. He has spent time with the players. I think those things are important. Even just watching other people do it, even though it’s not your experience, I think you can learn from other people’s mistakes or you can learn just by watching and getting a better understanding. So he’s in the building. We haven’t really discussed seriously at this point about if he can come back. But he’s eligible.”

The Bears are in desperate need for production at receiver after losing White and Cameron Meredith to injuries. Veteran Markus Wheaton has also been sidelined with a groin injury that has hampered the offense.

Among wide receivers, Kendall Wright leads the Bears with 22 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown on the season. The team is hoping Dontrelle Inman — acquired through a trade with the Chargers last week — can help fill a void. Running back Tarik Cohen is the leading pass catcher with 28 receptions.

The No. 7 overall pick in 2015, White has 21 career receptions and has played in just five games, finishing three. He has finished the last two seasons on injured reserve.

