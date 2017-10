Chicago, Surrounding Suburbs’ 2017 Halloween Trick-Or-Treating Hours

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s Halloween and it is time to grab a bag, through on your costume and hit the town to gather loads of candy!

Although Halloween, Oct. 31, falls on a Tuesday this year and it is a weeknight, Chicago and it’s surrounding suburbs are still observing the holiday on the exact date. But don’t worry, most cities are holding trick-or-treat hours early, so that everyone can get to bed on time.

So whether you spent months planning your costume or you grabbed one last night, you have your costume on, are all dressed up and now the question is where to go?

Here are the trick or treat times for local cities:

Chicago

3 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Northern Suburbs:

– Deerfield 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Evanston 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Glencoe 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Glenview 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Highland Park 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Highwood 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Kenilworth – after school until Dusk

– Lake Bluff 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Lake Forest 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Libertyville 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Lincolnwood 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Northbrook 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Northfield 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Skokie 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Vernon Hills 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Wilmette 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Winnetka – after school until Dusk

Northwestern Suburbs:

– Addison 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Arlington Heights 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Bensenville 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Barrington 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Bartlett 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Bloomingdale 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Buffalo Grove 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Des Plaines – no mandated hours

– Elk Grove Village 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Franklin Park 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Grayslake 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Hoffman Estates 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Itasca 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Mount Prospect 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Niles 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Norridge 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Palatine 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Park Ridge 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Prospect Heights 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Rolling Meadows 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Roselle 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Rosemont 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Schaumburg 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Wheeling 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Wood Dale 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Western Suburbs:

– Berwyn 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– Bolingbrook 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Brookfield 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Burr Ridge 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Carol Stream 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Dairen 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

– Downers Grove – no mandated hours

– Elmhurst 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– Forest Park 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– Glen Ellyn 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Glendale Heights 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Hillside 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

– Hinsdale – no mandated hours

– La Grange 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Lisle 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Lombard 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Melrose Park 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Naperville – no mandated hours

– Oak Brook 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Oak Park 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– West Chicago 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Westmont 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Wheaton 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Woodridge 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Southwestern Suburbs:

– Alsip 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– Blue Island 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Braidwood 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Bridgeview 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Chicago Heights 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Chicago Ridge 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– Crest Hill 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Homer Glen 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Joliet 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Justice 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Lemont 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– Lockport 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– New Lenox 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Oak Forest 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Oak Lawn 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Orland Park 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Palos Heights 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Palos Hills 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– Palos Park – no mandated hours

– Park Forest 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Plainfield 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Romeoville 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Tinley Park 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Willowbrook 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Willow Springs 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Worth 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Suburbs:

– Beecher 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Flossmoor 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Frankfort 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Homewood 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Matteson 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Mokena 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Monee 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Orland Hills 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Richton Park 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Sauk Village 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– South Holland 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Summit 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Thorton 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

