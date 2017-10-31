Chicago’s Mental Health Clinics: Doing More With Less

CHICAGO (CBS) — During the latest round of City Council budget hearings, Chicago’s health director says more mental health services are now available for residents even though there are fewer city-run clinics.

Aldermen reflected health advocates’ concerns for the future since the city turned over operation of one of its mental health clinics to the Cook County Health and Hospitals System.

“The CPH intend to close another clinic next year to increase staff at the four remaining clinics, then the following year cut staff again saying you don’t need as many staff because there are only four clinics,” Ald. Ricardo Muñoz said.

Public Health Comr. Dr. Julie Morita says the city believes it needs five clinics, and gave up one to improve services at that Roseland clinic.

“We left that space because they could provide more comprehensive services than we could provide,” Dr. Morita said. “And it allowed us to then ramp up and increase our sport within the five clinics that we have.”

There are no plans to close any of them, but some still worry that Chicago’s mental health services might suffer due to the city’s public heath budget.

“We had a numerous amount of mental clinic shops close — how are we doing in addressing those concerns?” Ald. Aerial Roboroz questioned.

What was once 12 clinics, has now been cut down to six.