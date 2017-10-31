Halloween Resurrected In One Chicago Neighborhood

(CBS) – As the sun began to set on Halloween Tuesday, trick-or-treaters began their mission in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Oct. 31 may be a yearly tradition for many, but not everyone feels safe.
“A lot of kids don’t get to trick or treat,” Heather Wiedmann tells CBS 2’s Sandra Torres. “They stay home. Family members that have cars go to other areas, whether it be the suburbs or, say, Bucktown.”
Violence is the main concern.
“We’ve had shootings pretty regularly, some gang activity going on — so, a bunch of neighbors got together to talk,” another resident, Keli Campbell, says.
The talk involved a plan for Halloween night. In order to encourage trick-or-treating, some residents placed flyers in the front of their homes inviting children to come visit on Tuesday.
It was the first year, but neighbors hope it will make a difference.
“I hope next year that everyone has a flyer on their fence,” Weidmann says.