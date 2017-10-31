Construction Crew Strikes Gas Main Causing Natural Gas Leak In Skokie

CHICAGO (CBS) — Emergency crews were called Tuesday afternoon to one of the parking lots of the Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie.
Skokie Police said a construction crew struck a natural gas main shortly before 2 p.m., while working in the parking lot between Nordstrom’s and Skokie Boulevard, on the southeast side of the mall.
Nicor was on the scene within minutes. The Skokie Fire Department stood by as a precaution.
Police said no roads were closed, and personnel at Nordstrom’s, Maggiano’s and Barnes & Noble, the closest stores, all told WBBM that they remained open, as usual.
No injuries were reported.