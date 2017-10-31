Obama Hosting Two-Day Global Leadership Summit In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former President Barack Obama was back in Chicago on Tuesday, to host a summit of 500 civic leaders.

The Obama Foundation was hosting the two-day summit at the Marriott Marquis McCormick Place and the neighboring Wintrust Arena.

Obama announced the inaugural leadership summit more than a month ago on YouTube. The two-day forum will feature keynote addresses from the former president, former first lady Michelle Obama, and Britain’s Prince Harry.

More than 500 civic leaders from around the globe were expected to take part in the summit; which is aimed at inspiring young people, entrepreneurs, and other leaders to take action to spark change in their communities.

When he announced the summit in September, Obama said he originally launched the Obama Foundation to hear from the nation’s future leaders.

“One of the things you told us is how much you want from one another, from folks who aren’t like you, who live in different places, and are tackling unique challenges of their own. That’s why we’re bringing together hundreds of leaders from all around the world for a hands-on exchange of ideas,” Obama said when he announced the summit in September.

Obama and Prince Harry will kick off the summit Tuesday afternoon. Mrs. Obama will speak on Wednesday.

The summit also will include musical guests Chance The Rapper, Gloria Estefan, and The National.