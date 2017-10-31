Man Robs South Loop Bank

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man robbed a bank Saturday morning in the South Loop.
The non-takeover robbery happened about 10:31 a.m. at the BMO Harris Bank branch at 522 W. Roosevelt Road, according to the FBI.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 60s between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall with a medium build, the FBI said. He was wearing a maroon hat, a maroon hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a black Chicago Bears winter jacket.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.
