Video: Dad Gives Newborn A Touching Pep Talk During Vaccines

(CNN) — Immunization shots are important for healthy newborns, but, of course, they can be painful.

Take a look as a dad gives an adorable pep talk to his baby, who’s about to get a series of shots.

The video has gone viral on Facebook!

Little Debias King Lee was due for his first shots and dad, Antwon, was there to help.

As the nurse delivered the shots, Antwon showed his support:

“We gonna get these shots?” dad tells Debias. “I want you to look at me, now.”

“You’re gonna be good. I know you’re gonna cry, but it’s OK to cry”

“It’s gonna be OK. It’s OK to cry.”

When is was over, Debias wasnt very happy, but dad gave him a hug and within moments Debias stopped crying.

Vaccinations can help prevent multiple diseases in newborns.

The video has been viewed more than 13 million times so far on Facebook.