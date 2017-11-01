Gunshot Victim In St. Charles Now Accused Of Staging Home Invasion

(CBS) — A court hearing awaits a 28-year-old Yorkville man, whom police now say shot up his parents’ home in St. Charles.
When Timothy Fay first called police about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and said an armed intruder had wounded him in the shoulder and burglarized his parents’ home on Grand View Court in St. Charles, police put nearby schools on soft lockdown and poured officers from several departments into a search.
They soon had doubts.
Now, they say Fay’s initial report was false, that he broke the back door glass and fired a barrage of bullets into the walls, furniture and garage door of his parents’ home.
One bullet even penetrated an interior wall of a neighbor’s home.
Fay faces charges that include aggravated discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct of filing false police report, the Daily Herald reports, citing court records. The most severe charge carries a punishment of up to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.
He reportedly is still hospitalized.