2 Killed, 7 Wounded In Halloween Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and at least seven others wounded — including a man who accidentally shot himself — in shootings on Halloween across Chicago.

The most recent fatal shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the South Shore neighborhood. Harold Stewart, 63, was shot in the head and upper body about 9:05 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Oglesby, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was found unresponsive at the scene by officers responding to a call of a person shot. Stewart was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. He lived in the same block as the shooting.

Less than an hour earlier, a man died after he was shot in the head and crashed his vehicle in the West Side Austin neighborhood. At 8:24 a.m., Apache White, 47, was inside a vehicle during a drug sale when someone walked up with a gun and shot him in the head in the first block of South Lockwood, authorities said. White drove off from the shooting, but collided with another vehicle about a block away, causing his vehicle to flip over near Monroe Street and Lockwood Avenue. He was taken to Loretto Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:35 a.m. He lived in the Galewood neighborhood.

A second person who was in the vehicle with White was not hurt, police said.

The most recent nonfatal shooting wounded a 17-year-old boy in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The boy was riding a bicycle at 8:56 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Grand when shots were fired by several males standing on the sidewalk, police said. The boy was struck in the right leg and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was treated and released.

About an hour before in another Northwest Side shooting, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg Albany Park’s 3900 block of West Montrose, police said. He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 14-year-old boy was shot about 7:20 p.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The boy was shot in his right thigh in the 1300 block of South Independence, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Less than 20 minutes earlier, a man was wounded in an East Chatham neighborhood shooting on the South Side. Someone walked up and shot the 22-year-old in the abdomen when he got out of a vehicle in the 8500 block of South Drexel. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

A 29-year-old man was wounded about 1:35 p.m. in a Morgan Park neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side. He was standing in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired multiple shots, police said. He was shot in the left buttocks, left hip and right knee, and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Just before noon, another man was shot in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. The 21-year-old was shot in the left thigh and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center, police said.

Halloween’s first shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 19-year-old man robbed two people at gunpoint of their cellphones, wallets and cash at a business in the 700 block of West 116th Place, police said. As the man was running away, he shot himself in the penis. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center, where he was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

