Man Charged With Shooting, Robbery At Lawry’s The Prime Rib

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with shooting someone and assaulting two others Sunday night during a robbery at a steakhouse where he used to work near the Magnificent Mile.

Marcus Norwood, 39, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, three counts of robbery armed with a firearm and three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, all felonies, according to Chicago Police. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

About 11:45 p.m., Norwood entered Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 100 E. Ontario St., and found several employees in the locker room, where he restrained them, stole their cellphones and announced a robbery, police and Chicago Fire Department officials said at the time.

A police source said he was a disgruntled former employee who knew his way around the establishment.

During the robbery, one of the victims interrupted Norwood, who then opened fire, police said.

One employee, a 28-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Fire officials said two other people were assaulted and also taken to Northwestern.

Two men could be seen being escorted from the restaurant by paramedics, one of whom had duct tape wrapped around his head and a bloody T-shirt and apron.

The suspect ran away after the shooting, but was apprehended without incident a short time later by 18th District officers, police said. A weapon was recovered.

Norwood, who lives in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side, was scheduled for a Wednesday bond hearing.

“This is really scary,” said Julio Ayala, 36, who was working security at the time at The James Chicago, a luxury boutique hotel across the street from Lawry’s.

He was one of dozens of people who exited businesses in the area and approached the crime scene, curious about the emergency response.

Ayala, who did not hear any gunshots, said he saw police tending to a man who was sitting on a ground, bleeding outside the restaurant before paramedics arrived.

“It’s normally a very safe area around here,” he said. “We see a lot of people walking around this area at night and I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Ayala said that he planned to tell hotel management what he saw, adding, “We need to make sure our guests and our workers are safe.”