2 Killed When Car Hits Taxi On Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed when a car ran a red light and slammed into a taxi early Wednesday on the Near North Side.
Police said a Hyundai Sonata headed south on Clark Street blew a red light around 3:15 a.m., smashing into the rear of a City Services taxi cab heading east on Oak Street.
Both vehicles spun out and ended up on opposite sides of Clark Street, about 50 feet from the intersection. The drivers of both vehicles were rushed to hospitals, but were pronounced dead on arrival.
Emergency crews couldn’t tell at first whether there was a passenger in the cab, due to the severe damage from the crash. Police have since confirmed the drivers were the only people in the vehicles.
The victims’ names have not yet been released.