Rahm Responds To New York Terror Attack, Says City Is ‘Prepared’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the city is doing what it can to guard against, and prepare for, the kind of deadly terror attack that occurred in New York City Tuesday.

As the city has always done after attacks of terrorism around the world, Chicago Public Safety officials are studying not only the truck attack, but also the response to it.

Emanuel says while people should be vigilante, they should also continue with their normal activities.

“The terrorist act was an attempt to intimidate people from not going about their daily lives, and no terrorist is going to stop and intimidate not only New York people, but Americans, and their resilience,” Emanuel said.

He added that Chicago stands shoulder-to-shoulder with New York and their efforts to carry on.

Extra Chicago police patrols on lakefront bike path in response to #NYCTerroristAttack @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/FhRZtOQhpj — Susanna Song (@susannasongcbs2) November 1, 2017

Tuesday afternoon, a motorist deliberately plowed into bicyclists and pedestrians, killing eight people and injuring at least 12 others.

29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov drove a rented Home Depot truck onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial, hit several people and a school bus, and emerged from the vehicle screaming and brandishing “imitation firearms.”

Saipov, who came to the U.S. in 2010 from Uzbekistan, yelled “Allahu Akbar” — God is great in Arabic — as he exited the truck, according to several witnesses. He was shot by police and subsequently taken into custody.

Mayor Emanuel issued a statement following the attack Tuesday evening:

“Chicago stands in solidarity with New York City in the wake of today’s horrific attack. The thoughts and prayers of every Chicagoan are with the victims, their families and all New Yorkers on this difficult day. The strength and resilience of the great people of New York will outshine the darkness and cowardice of this evil act of terror.”