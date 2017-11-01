LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

State Senator Accused Of Sexual Harassment Resigns Leadership Post

(CBS) – An Illinois state senator has resigned his leadership post in the wake of sexual-harassment allegations.

Sen. Ira Silverstein, D-Chicago, is no longer Majority Caucus Chair, Senate President John Cullerton’s office announced Wednesday. Silverstein earned an extra $21,000 annually from the post.

State Sen. Ira Silverstein (Twitter)

The news comes a day after an anti-crime activist testified during a House committee hearing that Silverstein had acted inappropriately toward her.

Silverstein says he did nothing wrong.

Cullerton says senators will be expected to attend a sexual harassment awareness training seminar next week.

Also, the Sentate president says he expects an interim legislative inspector general will be named next week to fill a vacant investigative post.

All four legislative leaders must approve the hiring of a legislative inspector general.

“It’s our duty to fill that post. I take responsibility for my role in that lapse, and I apologize for it,” Cullerton said in a prepared statement. “These corrective actions are a first step in changing an unacceptable culture that has existed for too long.”

