Thomason: Sleepers & Daily Fantasy Value Plays For Week 9

By Jack Thomason–

(CBS) As a reminder, this piece can be utilized for daily fantasy football and/or season-long leagues. The idea is to create one-stop show for sleepers at each position, no matter what league you’re playing. Best of luck to everyone in Week 9.

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett, Colts (at Texans) — Houston is 26th in 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) to quarterbacks, and Brissett has at least 34 passing attempts in his last four games. This matchup sets up well for Brissett to have to play catch-up, as the Texans are currently 13-point home favorites in a game with a 49-point over-under. This game could end up a shootout. (FanDuel: $6500,; DraftKings: $5200)

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers (at Saints) — Fitzpatrick came off the bench for an injured Jameis Winston on Sunday and threw for 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s a capable player and has a solid opportunity this week if Winston sits due to his shoulder injury. The Buccaneers are seven-point underdogs and should have to throw plenty to keep up with the Saints’ offense. The over-under in this game is 50 points, the highest of the week. (FD: $6000; DK: $4800)

Running back

Adrian Peterson, Cardinals (at 49ers) — Peterson is in a good spot as the Cardinals are 2.5-point favorites and are starting Drew Stanton at quarterback. The 49ers are the worst team in football when it comes to aFPA to running backs, and they rank 25th in Football Outsiders’ rush DVOA. Peterson should see a large workload and have every opportunity to pound the 49ers into submission. San Francisco is also missing three key defensive linemen. (FD: $6800; DK: $5600)

Alex Collins, Ravens (at Titans) — Every time Collins touches the ball, he looks like he’s shot out of a cannon. He racked up big numbers last week, rolling for 143 total yards on 20 touches. He finally out-snapped Javorius Allen, and coach John Harbaugh once again mentioned Collins as having earned more work. There’s no line on the game currently as we await Joe Flacco’s status, but Collins should be heavily involved in the game plan. And the Titans are ranked 18th in aFPA to running backs. (FD: $5900; DK: $4600)

Receiver

Devin Funchess, Panthers (vs. Falcons) — With the recent trade of Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo, Funchess is now the main receiver in Carolina. He will see a solid uptick in targets and red-zone looks and gets an Atlanta team that ranks 21st in pass DVOA to No. 1 receivers. Funchess was already seeing 7.3 targets per game, which was second-best on the team to Christian McCaffery’s 8.3. Benjamin leaves behind about six targets per game. (FD: $6100; DK: $5400)

Sammy Watkins, Rams (at Giants) — With the suspension of cornerback Janoris Jenkins for the Giants, Watkins won’t be shadowed, freeing him up for big plays as Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods likely deal with Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie and Eli Apple, respectively. If Apple slides over to play on Watkins, it’s still a great matchup, as Apple has been burned left and right this year. This is a sneaky play and one that’s more gut feeling the stat-based given that Watkins has been receiving just 4.1 targets per game. It could turn out to be that Woods is the right sleeper, but I’m a believer in Watkins’ superb talent. (FD: $6000; DK: $4200)

Tight end

Vernon Davis, Redskins (at Seahawks) — In the two games Jordan Reed was out or injured for most of, Davis played more than 81 percent of the snaps. He caught five balls for 58 yards and a touchdown in the one game he started this season too. Davis is always a great play when Reed sits out because of he’s still a top-12 tight end in the league, and the Redskins put a big focus on the position in their offense. Kirk Cousins never fears to look Davis’ way when Reed is out. (FD: $5400; DK: $4100)

Ed Dickson, Panthers (vs. Falcons) — Much like Funchess, Ed Dickson may see a bump in targets with Benjamin departing via trade. The Falcons also rank in the middle of the pack in aFPA (17th) and 24th in pass DVOA to tight ends. Until we see exactly how the targets get redistributed after Benjamin’s deal, Dickson should be considered a viable option at his price point. (FD: $4900; DK: $3100)

Just missed: Matt Moore, Josh McCown, Marlon Mack, Orleans Darkwa, Jeremy Maclin, Sterling Shepard, Jonnu Smith and Nick O’Leary.

Jack Thomason is 670 The Score’s fantasy football expert and weekly guest of “Chicago’s Fantasy Football Today,” which can be heard every Sunday during football season from 8-9 a.m. CT on WSCR-670 and 670thescore.com/listen. Follow him on Twitter@jthomason77and feel free to ask fantasy questions.