Watergate Reporter: Trump, Like Nixon, Blames Media To Deflect Attention

(CBS) — Investigations, indictments, and a guilty plea. That was this week in Washington, but it could describe what happened in the early-1970’s with the Nixon Administration.

One of the key players who broke the Watergate story was in Chicago Wednesday, and he talked with CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov.

Carl Bernstein — along with co-reporter Bob Woodward — were the journalists behind the Watergate story. The result of their investigation slowly uncovered an executive office rife with corruption.

“We really saw our job as trying to find out what’s happened here,” he said.

Bernstein talked Watergate and more Wednesday after a screening of “All The Presidents Men” hosted by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

Kozlov asked Bernstein if he sees any parallels between the Nixon era and President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s the president of the United States trying to make the conduct of the press the issue, rather than the conduct of the president,” Bernstein said. “I think it’s about covering up.”

In Trump’s case, Bernstein says, the coverup may center on a possible connection to Russia and its interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“He’s worse than Watergate in many, many ways, in the sense that we have a president of the United States who lies about almost anything,” he said.

Bernstein says despite the presidents mantra of “fake news,” he is seeing a renaissance of good, solid reporting.

His advice: Follow the money and follow the lies. But he also says the country’s climate is different today than it was 45 years ago, calling it a Cold Civil War.