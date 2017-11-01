Worker Fatally Struck By Excavator In Hobart

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Northwest Indiana say a 62-year-old worker was killed Wednesday afternoon in a construction accident.
Around noon, Hobart Police received a call. Lt. James Gonzales says a crew was working at Pennsylvania Street and Lake Shore Drive, using an excavator to replace sewer lines.
“The worker inside the excavator had turned to communicate with a worker on the ground, and when he turned back to get situated back into his seat, the joystick that controls the bucket got caught on his pants.”
The bucket, which was positioned inside of the hole, moved forward and pinned the crew worker against the wall, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
According to a release from the Hobart Police Dept., the operator of the excavator was checked at the scene for signs of intoxication or impairment; none were found.
Lt. Gonzales says this is still an open death investigation, but appears by all accounts to have been an accident.