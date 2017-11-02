Three Shot At Uptown Starbucks: Boy, 12, Wounded, Man Dead

(CBS) — Three people — including, a 12-year-old boy — were shot Thursday evening at a Starbucks restaurant in the Uptown neighborhood, and one person has died.
The incident occurred at the Starbucks location at Lawrence and Broadway around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
One of the three victims was a 12-year-old boy, who sustained a gunshot wound to the groin; he was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, Chicago Police said.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man sustained a gunshot wound to the body; police say he self-transported to Weiss Hospital, police said.
Additional details were unavailable. Police were expected to hold a news conference later Thursday.