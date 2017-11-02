‘Eamus Catuli’ Sign Gets Updated Outside Wrigley Field

(CBS) The famed “Eamus Catuli” sign on a rooftop building outside of Wrigley Field was getting updated Thursday morning, a day after the Cubs’ reign as champions ended with the Astros defeated the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.
The sign will now read: AC000101
The first two digits represent how long since the Cubs won a division title and thus will remain at 00 after they once again seized the NL Central crown. The middle digits signify how many full seasons have passed since the Cubs won the NL pennant, while the final two digits — which prior to the Cubs’ championship in 2016 had expanded to include three digits — signify the time since a World Series was won.