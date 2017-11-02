New Reward Offered As Murder Case Marks 2nd Anniversary

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago family is looking for answers two years after a brutal murder.

She was an aspiring model who had just won a contest. Two years ago their 20-year-old daughter Kaylyn Pryor was shot and killed.

The murder remains unsolved. But tonight there is new motivation for people to come forward.

Allan Scott lost his daughter two years ago.

Finding the words for a father in mourning is proving as difficult as finding the killer responsible for his grief.

“Don’t forget her please. Don’t forget Kaylyn,” said Scott, holding back tears.

She was the victim of a drive-by shooting in the Inglewood neighborhood.

A dark colored SUV ran from the scene. The shooter inside has been running ever since.

Community leaders are passing out flyers around the neighborhood. It includes a way to remain anonymous. It’s all in an effort to keep the case top of mind.

Pryor entered Mario Tricoci’s “Mario Make Me A Model” competition, ultimately taking home the trophy.

“We need people to come forward,” said Father Michael Pfleger. People like Pfleger, the Leaders Network, a social justice organization and an anonymous donor are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The hope is the lengthy journey to find her killer will end soon and a family can spend their days in court looking for justice, rather than looking for tips to help find a murderer.

Police have had no updates in the case. Organizers say of the $30,000 in reward money, most of it comes from an anonymous South Side businesswoman.