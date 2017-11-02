Saints Tight Ends Visit Bears’ Zach Miller In New Orleans Hospital

(CBS) Several Saints tight ends visited injured Bears tight end Zach Miller in a New Orleans hospital earlier this week, ESPN.com reported.
“He was very appreciative of us thinking of him,” Saints tight end Michael Hoomanawanui told ESPN.com. “He’s gotta be here for a week or whatever, and if you can make it feel like home for him a little bit …
“He was alert, and we were just talking like he was one of us. It was a cool 20 minutes or whatever we spent with him. I know he’s got a long road ahead … but it was good to see him.”
Miller suffered a serious left leg injury when landed awkwardly trying to make a catch in a loss to the Saints on Sunday. He was rushed to University Medical Center and had to undergo emergency vascular surgery to save his left leg. Miller is expected to remain hospitalized in New Orleans for the new future, as the injury presents travel concerns.
Miller is “progressing well,” Bears coach John Fox said earlier this week while acknowledging there’s still a long road of recovery ahead.