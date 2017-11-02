Silver Search To Find Those With Alzheimer’s, Dementia

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Silver search program is underway.
Amber Alert is for missing children.
Silver Search is for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
Craig Burge is the Illinois State Police Missing Persons Coordinator. He says other states don’t measure up.
“I’ve heard their stories and I’ve heard their programs. I can tell you Illinois has the most collaborative program of any state in the country,” said Burge. “The Illinois Silver Search program is truly the model for all other states to adhere to. And is a game changer when it comes to finding those who go missing with Alzheimer’s and dementia.”
An electronic message will be sent to all law enforcement agencies. Electronic billboards and signs will also be used in the program.
Broadcasters are involved with public service announcements. In the event of a Silver Search, information will be shown in stores and at lottery terminals.