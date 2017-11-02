Tigers Hire Former Cubs Pitching Coach Chris Bosio

(CBS) As expected, it didn’t take former Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio to land a new job.
The Tigers have hired Bosio as their new pitching coach, they announced Thursday morning. Bosio had spent the previous six seasons with the Cubs, who let him go at season’s end, with manager Joe Maddon citing a new for different voices on his staff.
Bosio will have a big challenge ahead of him, as Detroit ranked last in MLB with a 5.36 ERA in 2017.
The Cubs had a team 3.95 ERA this past season, which ranked seventh in baseball. They did struggle with their command, notably the bullpen all season, which then reared its ugly head in the postseason, where the Cubs fell to the Dodgers in five games in the National League Championship Series.