Cubs Send Pizza To Astros To Congratulate Them On World Series Championship

(CBS) Carrying on what’s becoming a tradition around baseball, the Cubs sent the Astros pizzas Friday to congratulate them on winning the World Series.
For the past several years, the previous season’s champion has sent pizza to the newly crown title winner. It started at the end of the 2014 postseason when the Red Sox sent the Giants some pizza and a note of congratulations, the Houston Chronicle reported, and has continued in the past few years.
The Cubs sent the Astros 40 pizzas from The Original Fuzzy’s Pizza, the Chronicle reported.
The note read, per the Chronicle:
“Cheers & Congratulations
To The new Reigning Champs!
Enjoy The Time-Honored Tradition Of Feeding The New Champions!
From: The Chicago Cubs”