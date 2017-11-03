Four Credit Cards That Offer Significant Cash Back

(CBS) — Need some quick cash? Sign up for a credit card — but not just any one.

Cost Cutter Dorothy Tucker looks at a few that put money in your pocket.

The barrage of credit card offers can make your head spin.

“I signed up for the Chase Freedom Credit Card,” says Nancy Lin.

Chase Freedom Unlimited‘s offer: If you spend $500 in the first three months there’s a bonus — $150 back.

Bank of America Cash Rewards Card offers the same deal: Spend $500 in 90 days and earn $150.

Get another $150 back with the American Express Blue Cash Everday Card after three months. But you have to spend $1,000.

And, if you want a bigger cash bonus? There’s one card that offers $200.

It’s the Barclaycard CashForward World Mastercard. Just spend $1,000 in 90 days and bingo, cash back.

All four cards have no annual fees and offer zero-percent interest for a year or more.