Two Fugitives Captured In Lake County

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two wanted fugitives were arrested over the past week in north suburban Lake County.
Most recently, 24-year-old Juan Padilla of North Chicago was arrested Wednesday near Green Bay Road and Washington Street in Waukegan, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.
He was wanted on warrants out of North Chicago for possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and possession of cannabis, the sheriff’s office said.
Padilla was taken into custody and is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $150,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Several days earlier, a man wanted for a parole violation in California was arrested in Third Lake. Edgar J. Chaveste, 27, was arrested during a traffic stop Oct. 27 near Route 45 and Washington Street, the sheriff’s office said.
His vehicle was pulled over because the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
Chaveste, who lives in Anahaim, California, was wanted on a no-bond parole violation warrant from the California Department of Corrections, the sheriff’s office said.
He is being held at the Lake County Jail without bond pending an extradition hearing.
