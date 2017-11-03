Hundreds Camp Out To Buy The New iPhone X

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday marks the day iPhone fans have been waiting for.

The new and particularly pricey iPhone X hits the shelves. CBS 2’s Lauren Victory have more from the new Apple store on the Magnificent Mile.

Several people endured several hours with temperatures in the low 40’s, then shelled out nearly $1,00 for the iPhone X. Those in line told CBS2 the overnight camp-out experience and the new technology made it all worth it.

For many the long journey to get in the store resulted in a joyous exit.

After 18 hours, a sleep-deprived but happy Chase Thilleman finnaly picked up his iPhone X.

“I love Apple, period. There, that’s it,” he said.

Apple’s newest product drew hundred from the city, the suburbs and their relatives.

“I’m actually here from New York visiting family, so I thought I’d just come out,” said Shivang Niak. “When I tried to pre-order it, it said five to six weeks so I decided to see if I could get one today.”

Previous iPhones you would unlock with the home button, but the new phone, you simply unlock it with your face. It’s a feature that everyone is raving about.

The new model uses a 3D image of your eyes, nose and mouth to open the phone.

Glasses, hats, five o’clock shadow? Not a proble,

The iPhone X’s screen size is the brand’s biggest yet. The camera is upgraded too.

Animated emojis are also a big hit for the early crowd of iPhone X buyers. The emojis conform to your face and record your voice.