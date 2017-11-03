Nearly 50 Dogs Seized From Peotone Home

(CBS) – What started as a check on a homeowner turned into a disturbing discovery involving dozens of pets.
The South Suburban Humane Society was first called to a home in Peotone last week. At that time, the organization rescued 13 dogs.
Friday, the group says it was called back to the same home, where 34 more dogs were discovered. The owner signed the animals over to the rescue group.
Some of the dogs have significant medical issues and will need to be rehabilitated; one died Friday.
“Hoarding is a disease, and it’s a recognized mental disorder,” says Emily Klehm, CEO of the South Suburban Humane Society. “People get in over their heads.”
For adoption information or other ways to help, go to the SSHS website.