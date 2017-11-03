Call For Assistance: Raccoon Stuck In Sewer Gate After Overeating

CHICAGO (CBS) — With Halloween over, we cannot blame Pennywise for this one. But with the holiday season upon us, we can blame overindulging.

Zion Police were called Thursday morning to rescue a a raccoon stuck in a storm sewer grate on the 2000 block of Gideon Avenue.

23031461 1502401539846817 6828159302693870142 n Call For Assistance: Raccoon Stuck In Sewer Gate After Overeating

(Credit: Facebook/City of Zion Illinois Police Department)

The reason it was stuck? Apparently due to overeating.

“It seems this little guy has been eating a little too well and got caught in the sewer grate,” Zion Police wrote on Facebook.

23032772 1502401266513511 65236462762450630 n Call For Assistance: Raccoon Stuck In Sewer Gate After Overeating

Zion Police and Animal Control try to remove a racccon stuck in a sewer grate. (Credit: Facebook/City of Zion Illinois Police Department)

Officer Ken Vaughn responded to the scene, but did not have the proper tools to remove the animal, so he called the department’s animal control team.

Animal Control and Officer Vaughn were still unable to remove the creature and had to request help from the Zion Public Works Department.

“They were able to free him and our friend was no worse for wear,” Zion Police wrote on Facebook.

