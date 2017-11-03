Six Flags Great America Holds First-Ever ‘Last Call Fall Festival’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Just when you thought the season was over…
Six Flags Great America is extending its season and is hosting its first-ever ‘Last Call Fall Festival.’
“There’s nothing quite like a Midwestern fall breeze, and we’re bringing even more to it! Presented by Sprint, Last Call Fall Festival will bring the amazing feel, smell and now taste of fall straight into the theme park,” the park release read.
In addition to thrills and coasters, the Last Call Fall Festival will feature a variety of seasonal food options, beers from over 20 local breweries, plus wine and cider. There will also be live music and entertainment in the Southwest and Yukon Territory areas of the park.
The festival will occur the next three weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, in November beginning Saturday, Nov. 4 and ending Sunday, Nov. 19. The park will be open from noon until 8 p.m. Six Flags Great America will officially close for the season following the final day of the festival.
Admission is available with season passes, park memberships and single-day tickets. Specialty food and drink items will require an additional fee purchased in the form of credits. The park is offering a package deal called, the Last Call Passport, which offers 15 credits for $30. The passport credits cannot be redeeemed for anything outside of the specialty food and beverage booths.
Tickets and Last Call Passports can be purchased on the Six Flags Great America website.