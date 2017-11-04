1 Dead, 11 Wounded In Chicago Since Friday Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and at least 11 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday afternoon, police said.

The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, was found at 3:44 a.m. Saturday sitting in his car in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head in the 3900 block of West 47th Street, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side. Someone in a black, two-door car opened fire about 12:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Oakley, police said. A 22-year-old man was shot in the left leg and right arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 14-year-old boy suffered graze wounds to the right foot and right leg and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Another man was critically wounded several hours earlier in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The 23-year-old was walking through an empty lot at 9:16 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Troy when a male got out of a vehicle and shot at him, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the hip, back and hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Several hours earlier, a man and a woman were shot in the Far South Side West Pullman neighborhood. The 31-year-old woman and 34-year-old man were in a vehicle at 5:29 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Racine when a male walked up and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the right leg and the woman suffered a graze wound to the back. They arrived at Roseland Community Hospital, both in good condition.

About two hours earlier, a 31-year-old man was wounded in a South Shore neighborhood drive-by shooting. He was walking about 3:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Colfax when he heard shots, felt pain and noticed a black vehicle driving off, police said. The man was taken to South Shore Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier, a man was shot in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The 20-year-old was walking about 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 7400 block of South Halsted when three other males walked up to him, police said. One of the males then pulled out a gun and fired, striking him in the abdomen. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

About 11:05 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was wounded in a South Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Madison when two other males approached him, police said. One of the males then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the man multiple times. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the foot about 9:45 p.m. in an Englewood neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side. The man was walking in the 6200 block of South Union when someone fired shots from a passing gray Chevrolet Lumina, striking him in the right foot, police said. He showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Earlier Friday night, a 19-year-old man was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 6:15 p.m., the teen was in the 1300 block of South Spaulding when another male fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 4:05 p.m. Friday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. A 27-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle at 62rd Street and Wentworth when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to her buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Last weekend, two people were killed and 21 others were wounded in citywide shootings.

