At Issue: Rep. Ives’ Bid To Unseat Gov. Rauner

CHICAGO (CBS) — Republican lawmaker Jeanne Ives says she’s finding a lot of support from conservatives in her bid to challenge Governor Bruce Rauner’s bid for re-election.

The flash point for the primary opposition to Republican Governor Bruce Rauner came when he signed HB-40, legislation that expanded abortion coverage in Illinois.

Representative Jeanne Ives is from Wheaton.

She’s gathering petition signatures for a governor’s race and says conservatives are also angry about Rauner signing an immigration related bill, a utility bill, and the school funding bill she calls a Chicago bailout.

“I’ve heard from around the state, from conservative activists to your run of the mill citizens who are very frustrated with business as usual down in Springfield,” said Ives. “And Gov. Rauner unfortunately has bought into that business as usual.”

After a false start because of an error on early nominating petitions, Ives said the signatures are coming in well.

Ives launched her governor’s race after she says conservatives from around the state “drafted” her.

