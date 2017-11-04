Glenwood Man Won $400K Lotto With Kids’ Birthdays Numbers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Glenwood man won a $400,000 lottery prize after using his children’s birthdays as numbers.
Ramone Houston’s Lucky Day Lotto ticket matched all five numbers in the October midday drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.
Houston bought the ticket at Go Food & Liquor, 2746 Chicago Road in Chicago Heights, which will receive a bonus of $4,000 for selling the ticket.
Houston plans to use the windfall to buy a new house, the lottery said.
