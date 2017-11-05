Rockford Officer Dies After Traffic Stop Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Rockford police officer was killed early Sunday and another person was found dead in a vehicle when a traffic stop led to a reported shooting.

30-year-old Officer Jaimie Cox radioed for additional help shortly after making a traffic stop near State Street and Dawn Avenue, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference. When the responding officers arrived, they found Cox with life-threatening injuries.

#BREAKING: #Rockford PD escorts body of officer killed overnight after traffic stop shooting. Jamie Cox on force for ~1yr. So sad. #LODD pic.twitter.com/CcQhyemQwj — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) November 5, 2017

They also discovered a car crash about two blocks away from the initial traffic stop with a dead body inside. Police have not identified that person or indicated the cause of death.

“The investigation is still ongoing and very active. We do not believe we have any public at risk at this point,” Chief O’Shea said. “The area is still blocked off of the incident — the detectives are out there working.”

Rockford Police escorted Cox’s body from Saint Anthony Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, to the Winnebago County coroner’s office shorty after 6 a.m.

Rockford University Police & Department of Public Safety sent a text out to students and staff saying, “A suspect has taken a firearm from a police officer near Rockford University and is at large. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Stay inside. Lock your doors and do not open the door for anyone.”

Rockford police have not confirmed if the suspect did in fact take Cox’s gun.

Prior to joining the Rockford PD, Cox served as part of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The Rockford Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at 779-500-6551 or CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867.