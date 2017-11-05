Texas Church Shooting Elicits Talk Regarding Church Security

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday’s tragic shooting at a Texas church has shaken churchgoers around the country, and they’re left wondering about safety at their own place of worship.

Doug Cummings, a personal safety consultant who works with churches in the Chicago area, says while now is the time to take precautions, churches often don’t talk about security.

“They don’t think that anything bad is going to happen — they’re a house of worship. And they really don’t have significant problems to make them want to address the security issue,” he said.

But Cummings says that sort of mentality makes churches a soft target, and encourages pastoral staffs to band together. He recommends establishing a security team by seeing who among the congregation is equipped to help out. He also suggests making parking lot volunteers the first line of defense.

“You may have a chance to have a heads-up if you see somebody in the parking lot who’s acting suspiciously,” Cummings said. “So parking lots are a good place to start with your security heads-up.”

Sunday morning, a gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing and injuring multiple people.

Witness tells CBS News she heard about 20 shots when gunfire reportedly erupted at church in Sutherland Springs, TX https://t.co/9tZPX0Mduz pic.twitter.com/2kpwIlhlaE — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2017

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that more than 20 people were killed in the shooting.

“We still don’t know much about what happened, other than this guy came in around 11:15 a.m. and started shooting everybody in the church,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on CBS News.

NEW: Federal law enforcement sources say Texas shooting suspect used AR-15 type rifle, @jeffpeguescbs reports https://t.co/M7XnaYfxFt pic.twitter.com/3XDyn7YCtR — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2017

A law enforcement official confirmed the gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, is deceased. Kelley, a a former U.S. Air Force member, served from 2010 to 2014 before receiving a dishonorable discharge, CBS News reports.

President Trump took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to say that he is monitoring the situation from Japan, where he is currently visiting for the Asian summit.

“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”