Woman Shot In Head, Man Wounded At Party In West Pullman Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was critically wounded and a man was also hurt Saturday night in a shooting at a West Pullman neighborhood party on the Far South Side.
They were at the party shortly before midnight at an apartment in the 100 block of East 117th Place when shots rang out, according to Chicago Police.
The 29-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. She was in critical condition.
The man, 25, was also taken to Christ with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. His condition stabilized.
There was no one in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.
