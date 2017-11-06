Bears TE Zach Miller To Be Released From New Orleans Hospital ‘Fairly Soon’

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Bears tight end Zach Miller remains in a New Orleans hospital a week after undergoing emergency vascular surgery to repair a torn popliteal artery in his left leg.

Miller will be discharged “soon,” Bears coach John Fox told WBBM Newsradio 780. That could be as soon as later Monday, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported.

“Things are progressing as well as can be expected,” Fox said. “That timeline’s fairly soon. It’s not like he’ll just come back here and be with us here at Halas, but it’ll be back in a hospital in the area, which will be good because he can see his kids. His wife’s been with his the whole time, so they’re looking forward to that reunion. Hopefully that’s pretty quickly.”

Miller suffered the horrific knee and leg injury the third quarter of the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Saints in New Orleans on Oct. 29. He was attempting to catch a touchdown as his left leg bent in reverse. The extent to Miller’s knee damage isn’t yet known.

Upon initial evaluations, the Bears’ team doctors recognized the artery issue as Miller’s pulse dropped. He was quickly rushed to a hospital for emergency vascular surgery to repair the torn artery. There were initial fears that Miller was in danger of losing his left leg. It was stabilized by successful surgery late that night. Miller spent all last week in New Orleans under evaluation.

“Really, everybody involved did a fantastic job,” Fox said. “The on-site people there in New Orleans, our docs here with the Bears as well as our training staff and sports science group did a tremendous job recognizing the emergency of it all. I don’t think it could’ve gone better, so Zach and all of us were very fortunate.”

Miller has been with his wife at the hospital in New Orleans. Members of the Saints visited with him last week. Miller’s three children have remained back in Chicago with his mother, who took them to the Bears’ team Halloween party last week at Halas Hall.

