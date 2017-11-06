Additional Dogs Seized From Hoarding Operation In Peotone

CHICAGO (CBS) — Over the weekend, 47 dogs were taken out of the home of an alleged hoarder and puppy mill operator in unincorporated Peotone.

And Monday, the South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Heights says they’ve learned of more dogs that were apparently hidden in the home.

“We received another call that there are five additional dogs that he’s in possession of, that they’re making him surrender to us,” said Emily Klehm, CEO of the Humane Society. “So it’ll end up being over 50 now that we’ve taken from the home.”

Klehm says the homeowner had been hiding dogs in his place.

Human society staff, who took the dogs, nicknamed them the “Peotone 46.” While one of them died Friday, Klehm said the others are already out into foster care.

Klehm added that, so far, a fund to help care for the dogs has raised more than $12,000.

“Based on all of our medical needs, we’re going to be using almost all of that for treating all of their issues. Any additional donations are certainly welcomed, and will go directly to their care,” she said.

Klehm said she doesn’t believe charges will be filed against the homeowner, as he gave the dogs up willingly. However, authorities did find a website where he was selling puppies without a license; he could face charges regarding that.

For adoption information, or other ways to help, go to the SSHS website.