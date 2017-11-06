What You Need To Know About ComEd Smart Meters

ComEd smart meters are being installed throughout Chicago and northern Illinois, and the installation process will continue through the end of 2018. Here’s what you need to know about smart meters and how they can benefit your small business.
What is a Smart Meter?
Historically, energy-usage data was captured manually from traditional analog meters by meter readers on a monthly basis. The Department of Energy sums up how the smart meter can save energy in one word — interactivity. Because smart meters automatically send meter readings to ComEd, they help eliminate estimated bills and from the need for a meter reader to visit your business. With smart meter-enabled technology, you also can access more information about your energy use online, so you can make decisions to help you save energy and money.
How Can the Smart Meter Help Improve Your Bottom Line?
The information provided by smart meter technology can provide you with timely insight into your company’s energy use. You can use this information to make informed decisions and policies on energy management and adjust your energy habits and usage to lower your energy costs. Simply stated, smart meters allow you to make more informed energy decisions.
Key Benefits of a Smart Meter:
- In addition to the benefits to the consumer and small business owner, smart meters can have a profoundly positive impact on the environment. By automatically sending meter readings to ComEd, smart meters help reduce the emissions from cars and trucks that would have been driven by meter readers every single month.
- Smart meter data helps energy companies manage power distribution in a more efficient manner to avoid power grid overload and, as a result, avoid the blackouts caused by these overloads.
- In many parts of the country, the energy grid in the United States is more than 50 years old. By modernizing the grid and integrating smart technology, such as smart meters, ComEd is building a stronger, more reliable smart grid that can help you save money and is prepared to meet your future energy needs.
Want to learn more about how smart meter-enabled tools and programs can help your small business save? Contact ComEd at 866-368-8326 or visit ComEd.com/BizSmartMeter.
