Rock Island Metra Trains Halted After Train Strikes Pedestrian

(CBS) — Metra trains are halted near southwest suburban Midlothian after a Rock Island District train struck a pedestrian.
Rock Island District train 424 struck a pedestrian before 6 p.m. near the Midlothian Station, in the 3700 block of West 147th, according to Metra.
Outbound and inbound trains remained halted about 6:45 p.m., according to Metra.
Additional details were not immediately available.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)