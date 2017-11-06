TEXAS CHURCH MASSACRE Gunman Sent Threatening Texts To Mother In Law | What We Know | Live Coverage

Rock Island Metra Trains Halted After Train Strikes Pedestrian

(CBS) — Metra trains are halted near southwest suburban Midlothian after a Rock Island District train struck a pedestrian.

Rock Island District train 424 struck a pedestrian before 6 p.m. near the Midlothian Station, in the 3700 block of West 147th, according to Metra.

metra Rock Island Metra Trains Halted After Train Strikes Pedestrian

Trains were halted Monday night after a train struck a pedestrian in Midlothian. (CBS)

Outbound and inbound trains remained halted about 6:45 p.m., according to Metra.

Additional details were not immediately available.

