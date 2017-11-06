TEXAS CHURCH MASSACRE Gunman Sent Threatening Texts To Mother In Law | What We Know | Live Coverage

Woman Struck Victim With Hammer, Stole Her Purse On South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman struck another woman in the head with a hammer and stole her purse Sunday night in the South Side Armour Square neighborhood, according to police.

Stephine Criner, 31, faces one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to Chicago Police.

About 7:55 p.m., the 44-year-old victim reported a woman wearing a black top and pink pants hit her in the head with a hammer and demanded her purse in the 2500 block of South Wentworth, police said.

Stephine Criner | Chicago Police

Criner took the woman’s property and drove away south in a black car, police said. Paramedics responded, but the victim refused medical attention.

The victim and police tracked the stolen property to the 8000 block of South Maryland, where they found a woman matching the suspect’s description at 9:22 p.m., police said. Criner was taken into custody and the stolen property recovered.

Criner, a resident of the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood, was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

