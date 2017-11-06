Thomason: Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 10

By Jack Thomason–

(CBS) Here are my top 10 waiver adds for 10- and 12-member fantasy football leagues with Week 10 upon us.

1. Damien Williams (RB, Miami Dolphins) – Williams had 13 touches in a near 50-50 backfield split with Kenyan Drake. He had just 14 yards on seven carries but added six catches for 47 yards and the all-important touchdown for fantasy purposes. Williams is trusted more on third downs and at the goal line, which will give him touchdown and receiving upside. until the dust settles, neither Williams nor Drake will be more than RB3/flex plays given the split workload, but running backs are nearly impossible to come by at this point, so you have to take a chance early. Drake is worth an add too, as he had 105 total yards, but he’s owned in more than 50 percent of leagues. Williams is owned in less than 40 percent.

2. Matt Forte (RB, New York Jets) – Forte has been productive since getting healthy. This is another running back-by-committee approach, but Forte is leading the crew in snaps and touches. Over the last four weeks, he’s played 51 percent of the snaps and handled 45 percent of the touches. Where he really has an advantage over Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire is in the passing game, where he’s seen 24 targets over that span while the other two have combined for six targets. Forte is playing well and looks spry.

3. Danny Woodhead (RB, Baltimore Ravens) – This is a preemptive pick-up. If you have an injured reserve spot, you should grab Woodhead now and stash him. He’s a focal point in the passing game and the running game, sees a lot of red zone work and will likely take over Javorius Allen’s workload, which has been a sizable number of snaps.

4. Corey Davis (WR, Tennessee Titans) – Davis made a spectacular toe-tapping sideline catch against the Ravens, but other than that, he had a quiet day in catching two balls on five targets for 28 yards. Still, it was nice to see him back out there and getting his feet back under him. He was tied for second on the team in targets and has big-time upside down the stretch as he rounds back into form.

5. Robby Anderson (WR, New York Jets) – Anderson has turned it on of late, with a touchdown in each of his past three games. He also has three games of more than 75 yards this season. Anderson has been more of a boom-or-bust player throughout the season, but the Jets offense is playing well, and I’d be willing to take a chance. Anderson leads the team with an average of 6.3 targets per game and with the suspension of receiver Jeremy Kerley, another 3.4-targets per game are available.

6. Robert Woods (WR, LA Rams) – Woods continues to fly under the radar, leading the Rams with 49 targets and continuing to make big plays. He just scored his first two touchdowns of the season, and the Rams have the top-scoring offense after their 51-point explosion Sunday. Outside of Todd Gurley, Woods and Cooper Kupp are seeing the most consistent usage. He’s a solid WR3/flex option and a high-floor play.

7. Thomas Rawls (RB, Seattle Seahawks) – Rawls totaled 70 yards on 11 touches and looked good in relief of an injured Eddie Lacy. This could be over just as soon as it starts, with C.J. Prosise due back healthy soon and J.D. McKissic around to steal passing-down work, but Rawls will likely have a role as a thumper regardless.

8. Marqise Lee/Dede Westbrook (WR, Jacksonville Jaguars) – With 230 yards on 17 receptions over his last three games, Lee is a viable starter. Lee saw double-digit targets in two of those three games as well, making him an even better option in point-per-reception leagues. The Jaguars are a run-first team, but Lee leads the squad with 7.3 targets per game and the return of the speedster Westbrook should help open space underneath. Also, if Westbrook is available, get him on your roster as well. He’s an elite deep threat and a fantastic playmaker.

9. Greg Olsen (TE, Carolina Panthers) – Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffery were the biggest beneficiaries of Kelvin Benjamin’s trade, but we know the relationship Cam Newton has with Olsen, who should be returning soon. This is another preemptive addition that could pay dividends down the stretch.

10. Corey Coleman (WR, Cleveland Browns) – Coleman was the clear top option in the Browns’ passing game and was developing a strong chemistry with rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer before he broke his hand. He tallied five receptions for 53-yards and a touchdown in Week 1 and is worth a flier moving forward if you’re in need of a receiver. He practiced Monday.

Just missed: Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater, Devontae Booker, Corey Clement, Marquise Goodwin, Dontrelle Inman, Tre McBride, Brice Butler, Curtis Samuel and Josh Gordon.

Jack Thomason is 670 The Score's fantasy football expert